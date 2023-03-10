Kyle Rose (Kreepy Krauly Ford XR6) and Andrew Karshagen (Ford Fairlane) will resume their battle, while Ryan Gudmanz (Datsun SSS) will have Quentin Lessing (Ford Anglia) for company.
Weekend action at East London Grand Prix Circuit
Image: DARRYL KUKARD
Just three weeks after the Border Motorsport Club’s 2023 circuit racing season got under way, the second round of the Border Modified Saloon Car and Eastern Cape Historic Pre ’80 and Pre ’90 Coastal Challenge Club Championships will take place at the East London Grand Prix Circuit on Saturday.
A big class A field in the Eastern Cape Historic Pre ’80 and Pre ’90 Coastal Challenge Club races should see Rudolf de Vos (Chev CanAm) battling it out with Matthew Gudmanz in a similar car, Darron Gudmanz and Selwyn Blom in Ford Capris, Brett Franklin (Warren Ford Grenada Perana) and Craig Czank (Cobra).
Unfortunately, Wayne Botha’s car will only be ready in time for the next round, so Alec Gudmanz will have a lonely Class B outing in his Ford Capri.
Class C is always competitive and will have Johan van der Westhuizen (Interceptor), Graham Lessing (Ford Cortina) and Gary Schultz fighting for class honours.
There will also be parades for the bikers where they can open up their steeds without worrying about other road traffic.
Practice begins at 7am on Saturday, with the first qualifying session scheduled for 8am.
All categories will have three heats, the first of which starts at 10.05am, with a 45-minute endurance race rounding out the day’s proceedings at 2.40pm.
Tickets at R50 for those 12 years and older will be available at the gate.
