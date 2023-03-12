The Pumas continued the second half as they ended the first and registered their fifth try, with Devon Williams rounding off a team move with a scintillating turn of pace.
Currie Cup champs Pumas claw Bulls in nine-try rout
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
The defending Currie Cup champions, the Pumas, continued their giant-slaying act with a clinical 63-15 victory over the Bulls at a sweltering Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.
Surely intent on proving they are not a one-season wonder à la Leicester City, the reigning champions were full of vigour and verve against the Bulls in a nine-try rout. The home side were loaded with their United Rugby Championship front-line players but the lesser names produced a statement win.
After flyhalves Tinus de Beer and Morne Steyn traded early penalties, the game came to life through a well-worked line-out try from Eduan Swart. From the set piece, the visitors created a two-on-one and capitalised in front of a sparsely-packed Loftus.
Jimmy Stonehouse’s side committed more handling errors in the first quarter but were the ones who showed greater endeavour. The coach, who joined the Pumas in 2018 and is also renowned for partaking in bodybuilding competitions and winning Mr South Africa in 2005, saw his side grow in stature as the first stanza progressed.
The Pumas lit up Loftus with their sleight of hand and exceptional transitional play. Giovan Snyman, Sebastian de Klerk and Jade Stighling all added their names to the try-scoring register.
The visitors were playing with an increased sense of freedom as the half wore on and the Bulls, in turn, were run ragged on defence. The Pretoria team conceded seven turnovers in the first half, which would have had greenhorn 35-year-old coach Edgar Marutlulle shaking his head in frustration in the home box.
Marutlulle, who was appointed as head coach for the Bulls in this competition ahead of the Currie Cup, having previously served as a high performance co-ordinator at the franchise, will have his work cut out for him turning the side around after such a heavy defeat.
The Pumas continued the second half as they ended the first and registered their fifth try, with Devon Williams rounding off a team move with a scintillating turn of pace.
Andre Fouche was next to get in on the act, rounding off a coast-to-coast passage of play. The defending champions hit the half-century mark when Frans Kleinhans went over for the Pumas’ seventh try.
The Pumas were clinical at the breakdown, dominant in the collisions and their handling sublime. Stonehouse, however, would have been most pleased with the desire shown from numbers 1 to 15 and their resolute defence.
The Pumas, who defied all the odds to win the Currie Cup last season, were full value for their first round victory.
The 85th edition of the famous competition spans 14 rounds of regular season play before the playoffs. In many ways, it was a statement victory in Pretoria for the men from Mbombela and will have future opponents suitably concerned.
Pumas captain Shane Kirkwood said: “There was a lot of pressure on us today but there’s unbelievable spirit in our group and the guys are prepared to die for each other.”
The Pumas face the Lions next in their first home game of the season, while the Bulls host Western Province in the North-South derby and will be determined to bounce back.
Scorers
Bulls — Tries: Mihlali Mosi, Cornal Hendricks. Conversion: Morne Steyn. Penalty: Morne Steyn.
Pumas — Tries: Eduan Swart, Giovan Snyman, Sebastian de Klerk, Jade Stighling, Devon Williams, Andre Fouche, Diego Appollis (2), Frans Kleinhans. Conversions: Giovan Snyman, Tinus de Beer (4), Brandon Thomson (1). Penalties: Tinus de Beer (2).
