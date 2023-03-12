League leaders Arsenal march on with convincing win at Craven Cottage
Arsenal restored their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Fulham on Sunday and carved out a small slice of top-flight history in the process.
Gabriel, Gabriel Martinelli and captain Martin Odegaard all scored in the first half as the Gunners became the first team to win five consecutive away London derbies without conceding a single goal.
Leandro Trossard provided a trio of assists as Mikel Arteta's side took advantage of Fulham's porous defence at Craven Cottage.
Martin Odegaard 🥶— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 12, 2023
As cool as you like from the Gunners captain to put his side 3-0 up before half-time! pic.twitter.com/MkSOXgSnmX
Marco Silva's Fulham Cottagers, who had lost only once in their previous seven home games in all competitions, are eighth in the league.
Gabriel, who also netted his debut goal against Fulham in 2020, put Arsenal on the scoreboard in the 21st minute with a header from inside a crowded six-yard box off Trossard's corner kick.
Trossard teed up Martinelli in the 26th minute when his arching cross dropped at the far post for an easy header, the Brazilian's 12th goal of the season. Only four Premier League players have scored more.
Gabriel 🧠— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 12, 2023
The Gunners take the lead at Craven Cottage!#FULARS pic.twitter.com/T3tHW5Yyyk
Seconds before half time, Odegaard took two touches to control Trossard's cross before smashing the ball past Fulham, and former Arsenal, keeper Bernd Leno.
The Gunners began the day with second-placed Manchester City hot on their heels after a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday pulled the reigning champs within two points.
Brazilian Gabriel Jesus earned a roar from Gunners fans when he entered the game in the 77th minute, his first action since a knee injury suffered at the World Cup in November. Jesus nearly scored in the 85th, but his shot from close range went straight to the keeper.
Casemiro leaves the Old Trafford pitch in tears after being sent off following a VAR decision 🟥 pic.twitter.com/1biq1Sz8iE— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 12, 2023
Also on Sunday Manchester United endured a frustrating afternoon with a 0-0 draw against bottom-placed Southampton marked by the expulsion of midfielder Casemiro.
The Brazilian was sent off in the 34th minute for a high boot against Carlos Alcaraz, giving confidence to the visitors in an entertaining game with great chances at both ends.
The result was not what Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wanted after last week's 7-0 drubbing by Liverpool in the league, and was a disappointing follow-up to the scintillating 4-1 Europa League win over Real Betis in midweek.
A point each left United third in the league on 50 points, 16 behind Arsenal, while Southampton stayed bottom on 22, two points off safety in a packed fight against relegation to the Championship.
The home fans at Old Trafford were incensed by a series of penalty appeals that referee Anthony Taylor dismissed.
Adding to their ire, the referee had originally given Casemiro a yellow card before changing it to red after a video check.