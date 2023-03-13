×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Giant-killers Dondol eye biggest scalp yet after being drawn with Pirates

By Sithembiso Dindi - 13 March 2023
The Nedbank Cup trophy.
The Nedbank Cup trophy.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Giant-killers Dondol Stars FC will have the biggest scalp yet in their sights, but are also set for a difficult Nedbank Cup quarterfinal after they were pitted against Orlando Pirates in Monday night's draw.

Dondol have made a name for themselves in the tournament by knocking out two DStv Premiership teams in the previous rounds. The ABC Motsepe League (third-tier) outfit from Mamelodi beat SuperSport United in the last 32 and AmaZulu in the last 16 this weekend to reach the last eight.

Dondol, who used FNB Stadium as their home venue against Usuthu, will be the hosts when they meet the Sea Robbers.

The tournament’s defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, will travel to Stellenbosch FC while Kaizer Chiefs will be away to Royal AM.

Chippa United will be at home when they face Sekhukhune United in the battle for a place in the semifinals.

Venues, kickoff times and dates will be confirmed later.

Nedbank Cup quarterfinal draw

Dondol Stars v Orlando Pirates

Stellenbosch FC v Mamelodi Sundowns

Royal AM v Kaizer Chiefs

Chippa United v Sekhukhune United

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

WATCH: Alligator breaks through fence like it's nothing
'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case