Proteas announce forced changes for West Indies ODI series

The Proteas have announced some forced changes to their squad for the One-Day International (ODI) series against West Indies.

The first clash of the three-match series is at Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday (1pm).

Wiaan Mulder and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj have been dropped from the squad that assembled for the limited overs series on Monday due to injuries.

The red ball team wrapped up a 2-0 series win as they concluded a 284-run victory on Saturday's fourth day of the second Test at the Wanderers.