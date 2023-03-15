In start to new era, Proteas to test depth in ODIs against West Indies

“The priority will always be to win the series but there will be an effort to widen the pool and give guys opportunities. We’d like to see where they will fit in with our plans moving forward,” the South African captain said.
Between the injuries, the illness, the comings and goings in the squad and need to adapt to the style of a new head coach, it’s been a topsy-turvy build-up for Temba Bavuma’s Proteas ahead of the first ODI against the West Indies on Thursday.
Because the series is not part of the ICC Super League and thus holds no bearing on World Cup qualification, some of the edge is off it, allowing South Africa to select some new players and experiment with combinations.
They’ve been forced to do so by a spate of injuries, which on Wednesday resulted in a call-up for Marco Jansen, who was due to be given an extra few days rest.
Already missing Wiaan Mulder with a side strain on Wednesday, all three seam bowling all-rounders have been dealt an ailment or, in Wayne Parnell’s case illness. At training. Sisanda Magala split the webbing between his thumb and index finger on his right hand and Andile Phehlukwayo had a lower back spasm.
The Proteas are missing Keshav Maharaj, who will undergo surgery for a ruptured Achilles on Friday, an incident captain Bavuma said caused some emotional scenes during last weekend’s celebrations after the Test series win over the West Indies.
The Proteas were already committed to experimenting with personnel in this series having rested Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortjé, but the plethora of injuries is likely to have accelerated that strategy.
There’ll be lots of debutants throughout the series according to Bavuma. That much is clear from the squad, with Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi and Gerald Coetzee all yet to play an ODI.
Four other members of the squad have played less than 10 ODIs, indicating how the Proteas wish to create depth as they build towards not just this year’s World Cup, but the one in four years’ time hosted in South Africa.
“The priority will always be to win the series but there will be an effort to widen the pool and give guys opportunities. We’d like to see where they will fit in with our plans moving forward,” the South African captain said.
This week has been new white ball coach Rob Walter’s first opportunity to oversee training in the flesh. His presence during the England series in January had been limited to a computer screen, though since arriving in SA he has made an effort to mix with the players during the Test series.
Bavuma described it as a fresh start for the one-day team. “We want to use the series with the West Indies to refine the way we are playing and to keep growing from that point of view,” he said.
The series provides an excellent opportunity to build rhythm ahead of the two ODIs against the Netherlands later this month, in which points for World Cup qualification will be up for grabs.
Proteas squad for first and second ODIs against West Indies: Temba Bavuma (capt), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks,
Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo,
Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen.
