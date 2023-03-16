The opening one-day international between SA and the West Indies was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain at Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday.
The signs were ominous from early morning on Thursday ahead of the scheduled 12.30pm toss for a 1pm start.
Reserve umpire Bongani Jele performed numerous inspections throughout the afternoon but there was never a realistic chance of playing and the game was called off at 4.30pm.
The Proteas are starting a fresh era under new white-ball coach Rob Walter after their successful 2-0 Test series victory over the Windies last week.
The sides will meet again at the same venue for the second ODI on Saturday (1pm).
DispatchLIVE
Rain has final say in opening ODI at Buffalo Park
Image: THEO JEPTHA
DispatchLIVE
