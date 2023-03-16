“But telling him now that he is ready to go Europe — I will advise him to stay one year more at Sundowns and play Champions League again.
Sundowns’ Mailula ‘not ready for Europe yet’, says Bafana coach Broos
In a statement not likely to go down well with South African football fans, and especially those of Mamelodi Sundowns, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says exciting Brazilians attacker Cassius Mailula is not yet ready for a move to Europe.
Mailula has set the DStv Premiership alight in his debut top-flight season with a return of nine goals and three assists from 13 matches. Perhaps even more impressive is the 21-year-old's five goals and an assist from six games in the hugely competitive Caf Champions League, helping Sundowns top Group B to be on the verge of qualification for the quarterfinals.
Announcing his 23-man squad for next week's back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Liberia, the outspoken Broos said he thinks Mailula should stay at least one more year at Sundowns.
Mailula earned his first Bafana call-up and is expected to make his debut against the Lone Stars.
“You have to be careful with sending such a player to Europe too soon. Honestly, I don’t think he is ready for Europe now, I don’t think so,” said the 70-year-old Belgian coach, adding that the red-hot attacker certainly has potential.
“Mailula is doing very well but this is his first season. It is his breakthrough season.
Bafana meet Liberia at Orlando Stadium on March 24 and in Monrovia on March 28. Four points from the two games will be enough for South Africa to qualify for the next Nations Cup in Ivory Coast in January and February.
