×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Real draw Chelsea, Guardiola returns to Bayern in Champions League quarters

By Reuters - 17 March 2023
Uefa Champions League final ambassador Turkish former footballer Hamit Altintop (C) picks a draw for the semi-final of the 2022-2023 Champions League tournament, as Champions League deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti (L) and Champions League final ambassador Dutch former footballer Patrick Kluivert (R) look on in Nyon on March 17 2023. Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
Uefa Champions League final ambassador Turkish former footballer Hamit Altintop (C) picks a draw for the semi-final of the 2022-2023 Champions League tournament, as Champions League deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti (L) and Champions League final ambassador Dutch former footballer Patrick Kluivert (R) look on in Nyon on March 17 2023. Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
Image: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Defending champions Real Madrid will play 2021 winners Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the Champions League while Manchester City's Pep Guardiola will face his former club Bayern Munich after they were drawn together in Nyon on Friday.

Real, who beat last year's finalists Liverpool 6-2 on aggregate in the last 16, will be up against another English side after Graham Potter's Chelsea handed Borussia Dortmund their first loss of the year and qualified with a 2-1 aggregate win.

City, who were runners-up in 2021, will face 2020 champions Bayern who were managed by Guardiola for three seasons from 2013. Under Guardiola, they were perennial Bundesliga champions but fell at the Champions League semi-final stage each year.

Reigning Serie A champions AC Milan will face this season's runaway leaders Napoli in an all-Italian clash while Inter Milan play Portuguese side Benfica.

The semi-final draw was also made with all three Italian sides on one side of the draw and both English teams in the other half.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUARTER-FINAL DRAW

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

Benfica vs Inter Milan

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich

AC Milan vs Napoli

* Team drawn first hosts the first leg

* First legs: April 11-12

* Second legs: April 18-19

SEMI-FINAL DRAW

Semi-final 1: Milan/Napoli vs Benfica/Inter

Semi-final 2: Real/Chelsea vs City/Bayern

* Team drawn first hosts the first leg

* First legs: May 9-10

* Second legs: May 16-17 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

DD Mabuza is the senior politician involved in Eskom corruption: DA's ...
'I could make a big difference at Eskom' says Mkhwebane during testimony