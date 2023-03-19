Potter frustrated by Chelsea’s defence in Everton draw

Chelsea coach Graham Potter was left to rue poor defending that cost his side two points in a 2-2 draw at home to Everton on Saturday that set back the Blues' revival from their dramatic slump in form.

Chelsea created a string of chances but failed to convert before the break. They seemed to be on their way to another three points when they went 1-0 up in the 52nd minute when on-loan Portugal winger Joao Felix's shot hit a post and went in.

But Everton equalised 17 minutes later when Abdoulaye Doucoure headed home after a corner that was headed back across the Chelsea box by James Tarkowski.