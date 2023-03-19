‘Roll on the World Cup’: Ireland bullish after Grand Slam win

“Roll on the World Cup”, was the message from Ireland captain Johnny Sexton on Saturday after his side completed a Six Nations Grand Slam in a campaign that showed just why they are the world's top-ranked team.

Ireland were far from their confident and controlled best in the 29-16 victory over England at Aviva Stadium in Dublin but found a way as they as they have been doing with increasing ease in a run of 10 straight wins and 22 in their last 24 games.

“I've just been saying to Johnny that there are bigger fish to fry than this. We're on to the World Cup. We're a good side that's nowhere near reached its potential,” Ireland coach Andy Farrell said.