×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Saka double against Palace sends Arsenal eight points clear

By Reuters - 19 March 2023
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka scores their fourth goal in their Premier League game against Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium in London on March 19 2023.
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka scores their fourth goal in their Premier League game against Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium in London on March 19 2023.
Image: Reuters/David Klein

Arsenal will head into the international break eight points clear in the Premier League title race after Bukayo Saka scored twice in a 4-1 home defeat of Crystal Palace on Sunday.

With chasers Manchester City otherwise engaged this weekend in the FA Cup, Arsenal took full advantage with Gabriel Martinelli opening the scoring and Granit Xhaka also on target.

Jeffrey Schlupp got Palace's first goal in five league games to briefly raise their hopes in the second half but Arsenal were never going to miss the chance to tighten their grip on top spot as they chase a first English title for 19 years.

Arsenal have 69 points from 28 games with reigning champions City on 61 with a game in hand.

Potter frustrated by Chelsea’s defence in Everton draw

Chelsea coach Graham Potter was left to rue poor defending that cost his side two points in a 2-2 draw at home to Everton on Saturday that set back ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal bowed out of the Europa League on penalties to Sporting on Thursday but a sixth successive league victory looked in the bag by half time with Martinelli opening the scoring from Saka's pass in the 28th minute.

Saka then doubled the lead in the 43rd when he guided home a low shot from Ben White's pass.

Arsenal were running riot when Xhaka made it 3-0 10 minutes into the second half. Schlupp replied just past the hour and there were a few jittery moments before Saka made sure with his 12th league goal of the season in the 74th.

Palace, who sacked manager Patrick Vieira this week, stay in 12th place but are only three points above the relegation zone.

subscribe

Trending Now

Latest Videos

DD Mabuza is the senior politician involved in Eskom corruption: DA's ...
'I could make a big difference at Eskom' says Mkhwebane during testimony