Bavuma hails Proteas’ ‘watershed moment’ as new approach bears fruit
Image: LEE WARREN / GALLO IMAGES
Temba Bavuma described Tuesday’s triumph over the West Indies, and specifically the role played by Heinrich Klaasen in helping achieve it, as a “watershed moment” for the Proteas’ limited overs side.
“We’ve been speaking and speaking about how we’d like to play and there have been moments before today, but when a guy goes and plays like that it really builds that belief and confidence,” said the Proteas One-Day captain.
Klaasen’s unbeaten 119 off 61 balls saw the Proteas chase down the West Indies’ target of 261 within 30 overs in Potchefstroom, earning them a four-wicket win and ensuring the series was tied 1-1. It wasn’t so much the score, or even how Klaasen did it that was impressive, rather when he did, taking the Proteas from a position of distress at 87/4 in the 13th over.
Short highlights of the third ODI between South Africa and West Indies in Potchefstroom.
South Africa have been speaking a more positive language since Shukri Conrad and Rob Walter were made coaches of the different formats in January.
The brand they want to play is an attacking one, but it can’t be reckless. Klaasen certainly delivered on all fronts in Potchefstroom, striking the ball crisply but never looking like he was taking unnecessary risks.
“It was one of those days where the first few went into the gap, the rest was quite simple,” Klaasen said.
“We are trying to play the conditions and not the situation and today [Tuesday] the conditions were fantastic for batting. I capitalised on a few loose deliveries, which set the tempo for my innings.
He struck 15 fours and five sixes, rapidly transferring the pressure back onto the tourists. “I actually thought we were ahead of the game when he started his innings,” West Indies captain Shai Hope said of Klaasen’s knock.
Klaasen, who was given a break after the Test series in which he struggled with the bat, said that there is conviction in the team to apply the more progressive strategy.
“If we want to win a World Cup one day, then in the pressure situations you have to play your game. We are going to stick to our blueprint and the way we want to play and sometimes it will look great and some days not. As long as we stick to the blueprint we are happy.”
Bavuma said Tuesday’s win was an important phase in the team’s development. “We’ve taken a few more steps towards what perfect will look like for us,” he said.
“We know there is still a learning process we will have to go through and we are going to come up against different opponents in different conditions we will have to adapt to. But what we showed in the past two games and the three matches against England, is we have gone a long way in really refining and building our confidence around our brand.
“Watching from the side, it was a watershed moment for us as a team. I hope it also builds the trust and confidence for people who are watching us.”
