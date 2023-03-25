“So if we can, yes, refill the batteries again for Tuesday, not just physically, but also mentally, then we have to come back with a positive result. I am sure of it,” he said.
Hugo Broos is not quitting Bafana Bafana
Image: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/ GALLO IMAGES
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has apologised for his behaviour after South Africa’s shocking performance against Liberia on Friday and has reaffirmed his commitment to the national team.
Bafana were held to a 2-2 draw by the West African minnows despite leading 2-0 at halftime in an African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.
An incensed Broos left the dugout while the game was still on when Liberia’s Mohammed Sangare scored the equaliser on 91 minutes, sparking rumours he was quitting his job.
Broos didn’t pitch up later for his post-match press conference and sent assistant coach Helman Mkhalele in his place.
Media who were present refused to interview former Bafana star, Mkhalele, and demanded that Broos come and answer their burning questions.
Broos later arrived but didn’t take any questions except saying he was sorry because “I will not answer your questions”. “There is too much disappointment, too much frustration and too much anger in my body. If I say what I think, it will not be nice.”
In a statement issued by SA Football Association (Safa) on Saturday, Broos dismissed suggestions that he ever considered quitting Bafana and said he still believes in his players.
“So, I think the most important thing now is that the players know I still believe in them, I still believe in them,” Broos said.
“They must not believe that because I was frustrated, angry and disappointed yesterday. I don't believe in the team. I believe in the team because I built it. I know we have good players, and I know this team is able to qualify for the Afcon.
“So, I think that’s what they’re waiting for now, to see a coach who still believes in them. Then we will prepare for that difficult game in Monrovia on Tuesday, and I hope we will not make the same mistakes in that game because it was very clear that we are the better team.
“So if we can, yes, refill the batteries again for Tuesday, not just physically, but also mentally, then we have to come back with a positive result. I am sure of it,” he said.
“And let’s be clear again that I still believe in the team and that I want to go with them to the Afcon next year in Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast). So, there is no doubt about it, and I will again do everything I can to win on Tuesday, and to assure qualification for Afcon in January next year. So let there be no doubt about that.”
Broos once again apologised for letting his emotions get the better of him by leaving the pitch and not engaging the media.
“But I am a human being and the emotions took control over me yesterday. I know from experience that it is better not to say anything in the heat of the moment and that’s what I did. It was not right, but I think that people can understand in such circumstances when you are taking that decision.”
Bafana will need to beat Liberia on Tuesday to book their place in the Afcon. The game will kick off at 6pm SA time.
