After 438, now 259! Proteas smash world record T20I run chase

Quinton de Kock smashed a maiden T20 century as the Proteas chased down an historic highest target in a T20 international to beat the West Indies by six wickets and level the three-match series at Centurion on Sunday.

The Proteas now hold the T20 and ODI world records, after their famous 438/9 chasing Australia's 434/4 at the Wanderers in 2006 in the 50-over format.

It was a day for records at SuperSport Park as memories of the famous 438 game came flooding back.

On that day Herschelle Gibbs was the hero with an innings of 175, but on Sunday it was a collective effort with De Kock leading from the front striking nine fours and eight sixes in his 44-ball 100.