“Sometimes I look at certain players and say ‘this guy is such a good football player. He can go out with his talent and play in a better league and earn more money’.
“But I’m conflicted, I can’t say a lot because I don’t want problems — [it will be] like now I’m throwing the cat among the pigeons.
“But players are there, [do they] want to speak? I’m available to give advice privately. They can call me and I can say to them, ‘I think you can play there and you can play there and with your talent you have the capacity’, because I have travelled.
“I’ve been in that space and I know what is happening in that space. Even in Saudi [Arabia], they can earn a lot of money. It's all about what is on the contract, how long your contract is and all that.
“Sometimes long-term contracts are good and sometimes they are not good for players.
“You know with five years, sometimes you can’t come out. Even [Kylian] Mbappé doesn’t sign five years, but it’s the system here [in South Africa]. Even [Lionel] Messi doesn’t sign five years, let’s be honest.”
Players must understand playing abroad doesn’t only mean England: Mosimane
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Al-Ahli Saudi coach Pitso Mosimane says South African players need to understand playing abroad doesn’t only mean being in England or the other leagues in the top six in world football.
South Africa's legendary three-time Caf Champions League-winning coach says players need to look at playing in other countries that can boost their development while earning a lot of money compared to home.
Mosimane believes most South African players think of England, Spain, Italy, Germany, France and Holland as potential destinations.
“I think the players don’t know what is happening outside, they only say 'Europe', whereas there’s North Africa,” Mosimane said.
“Second, there’s the Gulf here and there’s also Europe. There’s the Europe of the top six leagues in the world and there’s the Europe where Patson Daka started [in Austria], where Sadio Mane started [in France's Ligue 2].
“There are also those [countries] in Europe of Scandinavia and Belgium. Those countries also develop players, so players need to understand that.”
The former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach said players’ agents need to play their role by pointing footballers in the right direction and ensuring they get deals with clubs in leagues where they will earn game time.
“The agents also, what advice are they giving players?” he asked.
