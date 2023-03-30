“While we are saddened by the decision. We know Felix will remain fully committed to the Springboks’ cause and give everything as we attempt to defend our Rugby World Cup title in France, and hopefully we can make it a special and memorable send-off for him later this year.”
Jones said his time with the Springboks will always remain one of the highlights of his career.
“Coaching the Springboks is one of the biggest privileges in rugby and I intend to do everything I can to ensure the team is successful until the day my contract comes to its natural end,” said Jones.
“The last four years has been an incredible journey for me and my family, both professionally and personally, I am indebted to so many people at the Springboks and in South Africa for that.
“The next five months are going to be exciting and demanding, and I’m looking forward to preparing for the World Cup with this coaching team.”
Bok assistant coach Felix Jones to leave after Rugby World Cup
He is set to join England’s coaching team next year
Sports reporter
Image: Brendan Moran (Sportsfile/Gallo Images)
An invaluable member of the Springbok coaching group who helped contribute to their success at the last Rugby World Cup and the series win against the British and Irish Lions won’t be around next year.
Bok assistant coach Felix Jones will leave his post after this year’s Rugby World Cup in France, citing personal reasons.
SA Rugby announced on Thursday, Jones will leave his job after seeing out his contract.
The former Ireland international, who will join England’s coaching team under Steve Borthwick next season, said his young family was the main consideration in his decision after more than four years with the Boks.
SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said, while it was sad for the entire South African rugby fraternity to lose Jones’s expertise, he understood the reasons for his decision, and wished him luck as he continues his coaching career in the UK next season.
Jones joined the Springboks in 2019 as a defence consultant, accompanying the team to Japan where they lifted the Webb Ellis Cup. He then continued with the side on a four-year contract as an assistant coach in 2020.
During this time, Jones was based in UK, where he kept a close eye on the European-based players of national interest, as well joining the team on full national duty during competitions and training camps.
“It’s a big loss for the Springboks to lose a coach of Felix’s calibre,” said Erasmus.
“While we are saddened by the decision. We know Felix will remain fully committed to the Springboks’ cause and give everything as we attempt to defend our Rugby World Cup title in France, and hopefully we can make it a special and memorable send-off for him later this year.”
Jones said his time with the Springboks will always remain one of the highlights of his career.
“Coaching the Springboks is one of the biggest privileges in rugby and I intend to do everything I can to ensure the team is successful until the day my contract comes to its natural end,” said Jones.
“The last four years has been an incredible journey for me and my family, both professionally and personally, I am indebted to so many people at the Springboks and in South Africa for that.
“The next five months are going to be exciting and demanding, and I’m looking forward to preparing for the World Cup with this coaching team.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos