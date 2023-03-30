“I’ve been a fan of his for quite a while. It’s fun he’s running the 400m so it’s good to see him back.”
Athletics
Explosive Akani Simbine shows he’s back to his best
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Akani Simbine laid down an early marker as he retained his 100m crown at the South African championships in Potchefstroom on Thursday, dipping under 10 seconds twice.
He won his heat in 9.98 sec and then went 9.92 in the semifinals — both of them inside the 10.00 qualifying standard for the world championships in Budapest in August — before slowing to 10.14 in the final, where Benjamin Richardson (10.27) finished second and Rivaldo Roberts third (10.36).
“Just had a little technical error like in the beginning [of the final] but other than that was a good race. And it’s unfortunately a bit chilly right now and the wind is against us,” he said with a smile.
Simbine’s reaction was in stark contrast to last year when in a rare display of emotion he wept after winning.
The rest of his season didn’t go as planned, losing his African and Commonwealth Games titles to Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala, who was seated in the stands on Thursday.
“I’m just happy to be running well and feeling good and having everything around me in a good space,” said the 29-year-old.
“Yeah, my confidence has been up since I started training. I had to just get my head right. I think that’s one big play right now — my confidence is there, I believe.”
He was the only person to achieve a qualifying standard on the opening day of the three-day meet.
Wayde van Niekerk delivered a rare highlight in the 400m heats, taking his eliminator in 45.99 ahead of defending champion Zakithi Nene in 46.37.
This was by far the fastest Van Niekerk, a four-time SA champion in this event, has gone in the one-lap heats at the national showpiece.
He went 47.26 in 2016, 47.73 in 2015, 48.07 in 2014 and 47.65 in 2013.
And the most encouraging aspect on Thursday was that the world record-holder, still looking to get back to top of the world after injuring his right knee in 2017, took it easy after an early burst of pace to get himself into the lead by the halfway mark.
And yet Van Niekerk was not the quickest across the four heats. Ivan Danny Geldenhuys was the fastest, crossing the line in 45.93 just ahead of Gardeo Isaacs in 45.94.
Lythe Pillay, the reigning world under-20 champion who won the fourth race in 45.95, was under no illusions after watching Van Niekerk in action.
“I had a bit of a fan-boy [moment] like ‘Oh, what are you waiting for? I’m preparing to run now’. It’s nice to see how he runs in person, it’s good, it’s exciting. I look forward to racing with him,” said Pillay, adding Van Niekerk’s presence was motivational.
“I’ve been a fan of his for quite a while. It’s fun he’s running the 400m so it’s good to see him back.”
Van Niekerk hasn’t run the 400m at the national showpiece since 2016 and everyone is expecting fireworks come the final on Saturday, weather permitting, especially given the other fast times.
Pillay was surprised at his own effort. “I wasn't expecting to push for that time in the heat,” he said. “But I just took the race as it came and I just tried to preserve myself for the semis and final. So I just tried to keep it controlled, not to over-exert myself.”
In other action Victor Hogan took the men’s discus with a heave of 62.01m and Simbine’s training partner Carina Horn won the women’s 100m in 11.52.
Jo-Ane van Dyk was the only competitor to clear 60 metres in the women’s javelin, reaching 60.97m.
Glenrose Xaba defended her SA 10,000m crown, winning a six-runner final by nearly 50 seconds as she clocked 33 min 02.13 sec. Andries Sesedi won the men’s 10,000m in 29:52.19
Sydney Rothman won the women’s pole vault title with an effort of 3.80m, Waldouw Smit took the men’s javelin with a throw of 74.59m and Ashley Erasmus won the women’s shot put (16.85m).
Michelle Ngozo won the women’s high jump with a leap of 1.80m.
