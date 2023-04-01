Chilli Boys looking for big score against Matsatsantsa in DStv Premiership
Chippa in touching distance of both top eight and relegation zone
Chippa United will be aiming for a win against SuperSport United in their next DStv Premiership encounter, to keep their top-eight finish ambition alive...
Chilli Boys looking for big score against Matsatsantsa in DStv Premiership
Chippa in touching distance of both top eight and relegation zone
Soccer reporter
Chippa United will be aiming for a win against SuperSport United in their next DStv Premiership encounter, to keep their top-eight finish ambition alive...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos