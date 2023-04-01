The dominant outcome in Friday’s One-Day International against the Dutch in Benoni, showed a different side to the Proteas’ new aggressive style, said captain Temba Bavuma.
His unbeaten 90 and Aiden Markram’s 51 not out saw South Africa reach the modest target of 190 set by the Netherlands in the 30th over, earning the home team a crucial victory that keeps alive their hopes of automatic qualification for the World Cup later this year.
“(The new way) will show itself in different forms. In the last ODI we played (vs West Indies in Potchefstroom), Klaasy came with that spectacle, today was different,” said Bavuma.
Two weeks ago Heinrich Klaasen smashed 119 off 61 balls as the Proteas surged to victory after losing four early wickets.
But while on that occasion, conditions were such that Klaasen could attack virtually from ball one, at Willowmoore Park, Bavuma acknowledged he found it tough to start.
“The wicket was tricky initially, it was spongy, some balls were going though, some not. Our approach will always be the same; assess the conditions, set your options and then back your execution. Other days when the wicket is good, you will see the guys take on the game a lot earlier.”
Proteas staying aggressive but also playing smarter
Sports reporter
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO
The dominant outcome in Friday’s One-Day International against the Dutch in Benoni, showed a different side to the Proteas’ new aggressive style, said captain Temba Bavuma.
His unbeaten 90 and Aiden Markram’s 51 not out saw South Africa reach the modest target of 190 set by the Netherlands in the 30th over, earning the home team a crucial victory that keeps alive their hopes of automatic qualification for the World Cup later this year.
“(The new way) will show itself in different forms. In the last ODI we played (vs West Indies in Potchefstroom), Klaasy came with that spectacle, today was different,” said Bavuma.
Two weeks ago Heinrich Klaasen smashed 119 off 61 balls as the Proteas surged to victory after losing four early wickets.
But while on that occasion, conditions were such that Klaasen could attack virtually from ball one, at Willowmoore Park, Bavuma acknowledged he found it tough to start.
“The wicket was tricky initially, it was spongy, some balls were going though, some not. Our approach will always be the same; assess the conditions, set your options and then back your execution. Other days when the wicket is good, you will see the guys take on the game a lot earlier.”
Shamsi and Bavuma set up comfortable win for Proteas
It is an aggressive game plan but it is one that demands intelligence which Bavuma, who is in the best form of his life and Markram displayed in their 102-run partnership that came off only 69 balls.
“We spoke about being clinical and aggressive and also ruthless. The opportunity was there first with the ball and to a large degree we were clinical and with the bat. Chasing down that score with two wickets down was ruthless. Aiden took his opportunity and was really brave in making the play for the team.”
Next up is Sunday’s ‘Pink ODI’ at the Wanderers where another 10 Super League points will be at stake for the Proteas.
While Sri Lanka’s series loss to New Zealand put them out of the running for the last automatic qualifying berth, there remains the possibility that Ireland could sneak into that spot if they can claim a clean sweep against Bangladesh in a series that will be played in Chelmsford next month.
A 3-0 series win for the Irish would leave them on 98 points as well — the total South Africa will achieve with victory on Sunday — and with both teams, in that scenario having won nine matches in the Super League the next tiebreaker would be net run rate, which the Proteas improved with the dominant win on Friday and which they will hope to repeat at the Bullring on Sunday.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos