The result left Chiefs still in fourth place on goal difference and one of three teams, with SuperSport and Orlando Pirates, on 40 points vying for second place behind Sundowns.
Amakhosi meet last-placed Marumo Gallants next at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
‘Well done Sundowns’: Chiefs coach Zwane congratulates Brazilians on PSL title
Arthur Zwane put aside his strong allegiance to Kaizer Chiefs to congratulate Mamelodi Sundowns for winning a record-extending sixth consecutive Premier Soccer League (PSL) title on Saturday.
Zwane was speaking after Amakhosi registered their fourth successive league win, beating Stellenbosch FC 2-1 at FNB Stadium on Saturday to keep their hopes of finishing second alive.
Chiefs’ goals came in the first half from Ashley du Preez (11th minute) and Keagan Dolly (25th) with Stellenbosch pulling one back in the closing stages through Ibraheem Jabaar (46t).
“I would say congrats to them,” Chiefs coach Zwane said as the Brazilians were crowned champions without having to kick another ball this season due to SuperSport United drawing 1-1 with Chippa United in Gqeberha on Saturday.
SuperSport’s draw means the most Gavin Hunt’s men (40 points from 24 games) can reach is 58 points, so Sundowns have an unassailable lead of 49 points.
“They have done very well and they have been playing good football. I think it is a challenge for everyone to take our game to another level. For us, we are a work in progress and we are getting better and better.
“As time goes on, we will be a different team but well done to Sundowns, and with us we will take one game at a time,” Zwane said.
Stellenbosch came back more determined in the second half as they pushed Chiefs despite playing with a man down after Sage Stevens went for an early shower in just the 16th minute for obstructing Keagan Dolly.
“It was never going to be easy for us. Stellies have been doing well by winning games home and away. They are a difficult team to play against because they have hard runners.
The result left Chiefs still in fourth place on goal difference and one of three teams, with SuperSport and Orlando Pirates, on 40 points vying for second place behind Sundowns.
Amakhosi meet last-placed Marumo Gallants next at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
