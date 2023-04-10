“We are very relieved, I think they have travelled a long journey now and should be very tired. We have arranged a press conference for tomorrow where we are going to talk about everything.
“We are glad that they are here and we welcome them.”
Gallants apparently settled the bill for their stay at the Elzargha's Benghazi hotel for their Caf Confederation Cup game against Al-Akhdar on March 19.
But the club and Elzargha disagreed on costs incurred by the Libyan in assisting the club with a private plane from Istanbul to Benghazi after Marumo became stranded in Turkey due to flights being full on the Ramadan holiday. Elzargha apparently also assisted with travel in the city and arranging a new playing kit after Gallants' strip went missing during the travel confusion.
Matsena and Dhlomo apparently remained in Libya to settle the bill, but the size of the amount surprised Gallants, with Elzargha demanding R675,000. The hotel owner then prevented the two officials from travelling.
Various government departments and the South African Football Association played a part in negotiating their return.
WATCH | Stranded Gallants’ duo return after ordeal in Libya
Sports reporter
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele
Marumo Gallants officials Rufus Matsena and Tebogo Dhlomo made a low-key return to the country on Monday morning and will address a press conference on Tuesday about their ordeal in Libya where they were effectively held hostage.
Media officer Matsena and physiotherapist Dhlomo were kept in Libya for three weeks after the team's Confederation Cup game against Al-Akhdar after Gallants allegedly failed to pay money owed to business-person and Benghazi hotel owner Ali Elzargha.
They were welcomed at OR Tambo International Airport by Gallants chairperson Abram Sello. The pair expressed their delight at being back home after being unable to return to South Africa as they were denied access to their travel documents.
“We are delighted to be home. There is no price you can pay in terms of the feeling you have,” Matsena said.
“We are very excited and if there is anything else that needs to be said, there is a press conference tomorrow [Tuesday] and all will be revealed there. But it is good to be back.”
Dhlomo said he is relieved and looking forward to seeing his family.
“Obviously I am relieved, I am happy to be back home, happy to see my family — that's it, just happy,” he said
Asked if at any stage he felt in danger in Libya, Dhlomo said: “Not exactly, [but] we have a press conference tomorrow and we will say everything there.”
Sello could not hide his excitement that his employees had returned to the country.
“We are very relieved, I think they have travelled a long journey now and should be very tired. We have arranged a press conference for tomorrow where we are going to talk about everything.
“We are glad that they are here and we welcome them.”
Gallants apparently settled the bill for their stay at the Elzargha's Benghazi hotel for their Caf Confederation Cup game against Al-Akhdar on March 19.
But the club and Elzargha disagreed on costs incurred by the Libyan in assisting the club with a private plane from Istanbul to Benghazi after Marumo became stranded in Turkey due to flights being full on the Ramadan holiday. Elzargha apparently also assisted with travel in the city and arranging a new playing kit after Gallants' strip went missing during the travel confusion.
Matsena and Dhlomo apparently remained in Libya to settle the bill, but the size of the amount surprised Gallants, with Elzargha demanding R675,000. The hotel owner then prevented the two officials from travelling.
Various government departments and the South African Football Association played a part in negotiating their return.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos