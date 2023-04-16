In Sunday’s earlier quarterfinal Sekhukhune beat Chippa United 2-1 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
On Saturday Orlando Pirates beat Dondol Stars on penalties and Stellenbosch FC shocked Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1.
Nedbank Cup draw (home teams first, dates and venues announced later):
Kaizer Chiefs v Orlando Pirates
Stellenbosch FC v Sekhukhune United
Chiefs and Pirates drawn in Soweto derby for Nedbank Cup semis
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs will be “at home” to Orlando Pirates in a Soweto derby Nedbank Cup semifinal.
Stellenbosch FC were drawn to host Sekhukhune United in the other semifinal, in the draw conducted at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday night, soon after Chiefs beat Royal AM 2-1 in extra-time there in their quarterfinal.
The exact dates and venues of the semifinals will be announced later, though FNB Stadium is the only venue capable of hosting the Soweto derby.
In Sunday’s earlier quarterfinal Sekhukhune beat Chippa United 2-1 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
On Saturday Orlando Pirates beat Dondol Stars on penalties and Stellenbosch FC shocked Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1.
Nedbank Cup draw (home teams first, dates and venues announced later):
Kaizer Chiefs v Orlando Pirates
Stellenbosch FC v Sekhukhune United
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos