×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Further blow in title chase as Arsenal spurn two-goal lead against West Ham

By Martyn Herman - 16 April 2023
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal reacts after missing a penalty in the Premier League match against West Ham United at London Stadium on April 16 2023.
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal reacts after missing a penalty in the Premier League match against West Ham United at London Stadium on April 16 2023.
Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Arsenal dropped two more points in their quest for the Premier League title in a 2-2 draw at West Ham United as for the second week in a row they threw away a two-goal advantage.

The leaders were two ahead and cruising towards restoring their six-point cushion over Manchester City with Gabriel Jesus tapping home in the seventh minute and Martin Odegaard doubling Arsenal's lead with a volley three minutes later.

But everything changed as they conceded a sloppy penalty that Said Benrahma tucked away in the 33rd minute.

West Ham, also needing points to stay away from the relegation zone, were transformed though Bukayo Saka had the chance to restore Arsenal's two-goal lead early in the second half only to blaze a penalty wide.

That miss looked even more costly moments later when Jarrod Bowen volleyed in West Ham's equaliser in the 54th minute.

Just as at Anfield last week when Mikel Arteta's team led 2-0 but ended up hanging on desperately for a 2-2 draw with Liverpool, there was a nervousness about Arsenal's play as the pressure of winning a first title since 2004 intensifies.

They have 74 points from 31 games with reigning champions Manchester City on 70 having played a game less.

The top two meet at Etihad Stadium on April 26.

West Ham have 31 points from 30 games, four ahead of the relegation places.

Reuters

subscribe

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court