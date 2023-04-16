Further blow in title chase as Arsenal spurn two-goal lead against West Ham

Arsenal dropped two more points in their quest for the Premier League title in a 2-2 draw at West Ham United as for the second week in a row they threw away a two-goal advantage.

The leaders were two ahead and cruising towards restoring their six-point cushion over Manchester City with Gabriel Jesus tapping home in the seventh minute and Martin Odegaard doubling Arsenal's lead with a volley three minutes later.

But everything changed as they conceded a sloppy penalty that Said Benrahma tucked away in the 33rd minute.

West Ham, also needing points to stay away from the relegation zone, were transformed though Bukayo Saka had the chance to restore Arsenal's two-goal lead early in the second half only to blaze a penalty wide.