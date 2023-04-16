‘That was disgusting’: Dondol coach Rashamuse slams Pirates official

"'Spha' [Gumede] had water there at the goalposts and it was just pure water. So the cadre there from Orlando Pirates, I don't know his name, went there and took that water bottle,” Rashamuse said.

“We had a situation where the game is on and Spha is focusing on the guy and that was very disgusting. You don't do that because this is a game of tempers and emotions.

“You end up losing tempers and the respect. Spha is asthmatic and if he doesn't have the pump he needs water, that's why I was very angry with what happened there.”

Thembinkosi Lorch put Pirates ahead in the 55th minute. But Dondol, who shocked SuperSport United and AmaZulu in the previous rounds, hit straight back through Tebogo Makungo's equaliser two minutes later.