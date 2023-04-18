Van Heerden opens up on his move to Titans

Departing Eastern Cape Iinyathi batsman Josh van Heerden expressed gratitude to head coach Paul Adams for backing him after his injury woes in 2021.
Right-handed batsman Van Heerden, 25, recently signed a rookie contract with Pretoria outfit Titans for the 2023/2024 domestic season. After two years he will leave Border Cricket.
In 2021, he suffered a knee injury which saw him sit on the sideline for the whole season which he says affected him mentally.
In last season’s Iinyathi campaign, however, Van Heerden did not miss a single match across the three formats and he gave Adams the credit for that.
In his comeback, he was excellent with the bat and was named in Germany’s Twenty20 International squad for the 2022/2023 Spain Tri-Nation Series.
He was also instrumental in the Buffaloes 2022/2023 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge campaign as the side won four of their six matches.
He was named top scorer in the format with 524 runs (an average of 262), scoring three centuries and two fifties in six matches, including 147 not out against the Limpopo Impalas.
“The coaching staff played a huge role in my comeback season,” Van Heerden said.
“It was not easy sitting the whole year not playing cricket and having multiple operations.
“However, the coaching staff supported me through the whole journey and afforded me an opportunity the following season to play.
“They created a good environment for me and for the team hence we had a great year because everyone understood their roles and the only thing they had to do was deliver on the pitch and contribute towards the team’s success.”
Van Heerden comes in at the Titans after they lost Theunis de Bruyn.
According to their chief executive officer Jacques Faul, this was the main reason they signed the German international to tighten up their middle order.
“We lost Theunis de Bruyn and we’re not going to be seeing much of Heinrich Klaasen, so we’ve given Josh a rookie contract,” he said.
Van Heerden said he was stoked to be playing in a division one side.
“It will be challenging playing in the upper division; the intensity will be different from what I’m used to.
“The Titans have a brilliant squad with many international players.
“It will be difficult to get in the starting eleven and that means I will have to work hard and show the coaches my capabilities with the bat up top,” he said.
Van Heerden opens up on his move to Titans
Image: GALLO IMAGES/ LOUIS BOTHA
