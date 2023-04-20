Call for increased investment in rural and schools sport
Premium
By Lulamile Feni - 20 April 2023
Daily Dispatch Local Hero 2022 Andile Faniso and Qonce sports developer Zandisile Toyiya have called on the provincial government and sports federations to invest in school and rural sports in a bid to unearth young talent...
Call for increased investment in rural and schools sport
Daily Dispatch Local Hero 2022 Andile Faniso and Qonce sports developer Zandisile Toyiya have called on the provincial government and sports federations to invest in school and rural sports in a bid to unearth young talent...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos