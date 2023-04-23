Elephants bite Bulldogs in Currie Cup derby battle
EP earn bragging rights over regional rivals with 43-27 victory
EP maintained their challenge for Currie Cup First Division honours when they powered their way to a 43-27 win over the Border Bulldogs in Buffalo City on Saturday...
Elephants bite Bulldogs in Currie Cup derby battle
EP earn bragging rights over regional rivals with 43-27 victory
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
EP maintained their challenge for Currie Cup First Division honours when they powered their way to a 43-27 win over the Border Bulldogs in Buffalo City on Saturday...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos