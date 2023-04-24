Bulldogs stalwart Onke Dubase plays his 100th game
Fellow centurion Thembani Mkokeli lauds his ability
Premium
By Anathi Wulushe - 24 April 2023
Not many South African rugby players get to play 100 matches for their provincial franchises, but Border Bulldogs loose forward Onke Sdywell Dubase added his name to the list of historic players, to reach the milestone over the weekend. ..
Bulldogs stalwart Onke Dubase plays his 100th game
Fellow centurion Thembani Mkokeli lauds his ability
Not many South African rugby players get to play 100 matches for their provincial franchises, but Border Bulldogs loose forward Onke Sdywell Dubase added his name to the list of historic players, to reach the milestone over the weekend. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos