Chiefs meet desperate, second-last-placed Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Thursday (3pm).
There are no easy games now: Zwane not giving up on Chiefs ending second
Image: Kabelo Leputu/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has not given up on his team finishing in second place in the DStv Premiership, despite their chances slipping away further with Sunday’s 1-0 defeat against Sekhukhune United.
Sammy Seabi’s fourth-minute strike at Peter Mokaba Stadium condemned Chiefs to a second league game without a win after last week’s 1-1 draw against then last-placed Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium.
Second-placed SuperSport United have won one and drawn in that period and are on 47 points from 27 games. In-form Orlando Pirates, in third place with two wins in a row (making for five league victories in succession) taking them to 46 points from 26 games, are looking a good bet to end runners-up.
Chiefs are wallowing in fourth place on 41 points from 26 games, and close to calling time on their chances at making the second-placed spot that guarantees a place in the 2023-24 Caf Champions League.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane's post-match media interview after his team's DStv Premiership defeat against Sekhukhune United.
“I’m one person who doesn’t give up too easily. This is football and anything can happen at any given time,” Zwane said.
“We dropped points and, yes, I’m disappointed and I know we could have done better.
“It’s one of those things where you never know what’s going to happen because everyone’s fighting to be in the top eight or avoid relegation, and we’re also fighting to be in a better position.
“There are no easy games at this time of the season.”
Chiefs’ unconvincing defence — a problem all season, though one that appeared resolved to some extent as they found better consistency in results in 2023 and made a push up the Premiership table — has reared its head again.
Zwane’s team have not managed a clean sheet in six games in all competitions since their 1-0 league win away against Richards Bay on March 4, seven weeks ago.
“It’s a worrying factor if we keep conceding goals,” the coach admitted.
“I think we had it [Seabi's goal] covered — unfortunately the ball hit Siya’s [Ngezana] boot and then fell in their path and they converted.
“But it’s one of those. The guys had a solid game, we just did not create enough scoring opportunities.
“We looked like we were going to score first, but they scored a against the run of play on the counterattack and we had to chase the game from there.
“They sat back from that moment, played to their strength, getting the ball to their forwards as soon as possible.
“It was one of those where we had to gamble putting in more forwards, trying to chase the game, with the hope we could get the equaliser and a winner too. And it wasn’t to be.”
Chiefs meet desperate, second-last-placed Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Thursday (3pm).
TimesLIVE
