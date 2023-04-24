×

Sport

Top Orlando Pirates official resigns

By Marc Strydom - 24 April 2023
Floyd Mbele has resigned as administrative manager of Orlando Pirates. File photo
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

 

Orlando Pirates have announced that long-serving top official Floyd Mbele has resigned.

Mbele, Pirates' administrative manager, was responsible for much of the day-to-day running and organisation of the club.

“Orlando Pirates has accepted the resignation of the club’s administration manager Floyd Mbele,” Bucs said on Monday afternoon.

“The club management wishes him the best in his future endeavours.”

A former South African Football Association competitions manager, Mbele left Pirates after a previous stint in August 2011 to become a director at now-defunct Platinum Stars. He became chair of Stars in February 2012.

He rejoined Pirates in July 2013.

TimesLIVE

