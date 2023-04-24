Orlando Pirates have announced that long-serving top official Floyd Mbele has resigned.
Mbele, Pirates' administrative manager, was responsible for much of the day-to-day running and organisation of the club.
“Orlando Pirates has accepted the resignation of the club’s administration manager Floyd Mbele,” Bucs said on Monday afternoon.
Top Orlando Pirates official resigns
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
“The club management wishes him the best in his future endeavours.”
A former South African Football Association competitions manager, Mbele left Pirates after a previous stint in August 2011 to become a director at now-defunct Platinum Stars. He became chair of Stars in February 2012.
He rejoined Pirates in July 2013.
