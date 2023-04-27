×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

IN PICTURES | Le Coq Sportif releases images of alternate kit for Bafana and Banyana

By SPORTS REPORTER - 27 April 2023
Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana technical sponsor Le Coq Sportif has released images of the national team’s alternate kit.
Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana technical sponsor Le Coq Sportif has released images of the national team’s alternate kit. 
Image: Le Coq Sportif

Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana technical sponsor Le Coq Sportif has released images of the national team’s alternate kit. 

The company said the release of the legacy jersey coincides with Freedom Day celebrations and it will reveal more pictures on Saturday morning.

The kit received a good response on social media and South African supporters wait with bated breath to see what the home and away jerseys will look like. 

Late last year, Le Coq Sportif asked members of the public to submit designs after they were heavily criticised for the design of the current Bafana jersey and the design by Lwazi Ngcungama won the competition. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | ‘Celebrity Game Night’ back; new movies coming; stream ‘Secrets of ...
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras