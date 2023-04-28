Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has been honoured by President Cyril Ramaphosa with the Order of Ikhamanga in gold for her contribution to sport.
Ellis was one of several recipients awarded top honours by Ramaphosa at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria on Friday.
Ellis attributed her success to team work and thanked the South African Football Association (Safa), the Banyana players, members of her technical team, support staff, sponsors Sasol and the fans for their support.
“I am very overwhelmed. This feels like getting a knighthood,” she said.
“I am very grateful. I am very blessed to be able to receive it and even more blessed that for the first time at any event my mother has been able to come with me. This is very special.”
Banyana coach Ellis honoured with Order of Ikhamanga by President Ramaphosa
Image: Zizi Kodwa/Twitter
Safa president Danny Jordaan applauded Ellis and said the honour will serve as an inspiration at the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July.
“Through her amazing achievements, coach Desiree Ellis has become a continental brand and this latest honour further cements her status as one of the best football coaches in the country, and on the African continent,” said Jordaan.
“She has achieved some wonderful accomplishments in a sport predominantly dominated by her male counterparts. I hope this presidential honour will inspire her and the girls at the forthcoming Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.”
