Red Bull's Sergio Perez won the first sprint race of the Formula One season at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished second after starting on pole position with Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen third.
The top eight drivers scored points in the 17-lap, 100km, sprint that now stands alone from Sunday's main race. Leclerc will again start on pole for that grand prix, the fourth of the campaign.
Perez wins Baku sprint race for Red Bull
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
Red Bull's Sergio Perez won the first sprint race of the Formula One season at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished second after starting on pole position with Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen third.
The top eight drivers scored points in the 17-lap, 100km, sprint that now stands alone from Sunday's main race. Leclerc will again start on pole for that grand prix, the fourth of the campaign.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos