Themba Zwane is one of the greatest footballers South Africa will ever see: Rulani Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says Themba “Mshishi” Zwane is one of the greatest players to come out of South Africa.
Zwane has been one of the most consistent players in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) over the years and has played a key role in Sundowns’ stranglehold on domestic football.
The 33-year-old Bafana Bafana star has been instrumental in Sundowns winning six DStv Premiership league titles on the trot.
He also helped to deliver the Caf Champions League title in 2016 and Caf Super Cup a year later for Masandawana, under former coach Pitso Mosimane.
Zwane’s experience has been crucial for Mokwena’s charges in the Champions League this season, where the South Africans are in the semifinals.
“It’s just a pleasure to coach Mshishi,” Mokwena said.
“Good players make coaches better and that is what he makes me, every single day he makes me better. (He is) an amazing human being with an amazing aura.
“There was an interview I watched where Pep (Guardiola) was talking about Bernardo Silva and how good Bernardo makes the team look.”
In the domestic league, Zwane has provided just two goals and two assists, while finding the back of the net twice in the Champions League and having a single assist.
But according to his coach, his goal contribution in the PSL should not be seen as the player slowing down because he is well over 30.
“Even without the goals and the assists, Mshishi makes us play a lot better. Offensively, he finds the spaces,” Mokwena said.
“Mshishi is one of the greatest footballers we will ever see in South Africa and we ... hear it. The biggest testament to a footballer is when the compliments come from fellow footballers.
“And you hear how players speak about Mshishi, you hear even players that don’t play for Sundowns. For example, Bafana played in Liberia, (Mihlali) Mayambela scored, and you know what celebration Mayambela did? It's a 2016 Mshishi celebration.
“So you understand the influence this guy has on many other generations. Not just the current generation of Sundowns, but the previous ones,” he said.
Some football fans have compared Zwane to former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana great Doctor Khumalo, who won the 1996 African Cup of Nations for South Africa.
“Another testament (about Zwane) is that to be a top player, you have to be a top human being and that is what Mshishi is before everything else that you see on the pitch,” Mokwena said.
“The amount of work he does for the young ones and support that he gives to the players, and the confidence when he is on the pitch that he gives to the team is incredible.”
Sundowns will return to league action when they face AmaZulu FC at Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on Wednesday (7.30pm).
