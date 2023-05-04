Border Women up to defend premier division title despite losing key players, says Ngxatu
Bulls Daises have 12 Springboks in their squad for Saturday's match
Premium
By Anathi Wulushe - 04 May 2023
Despite losing four experienced Springbok players and assistant coach Mandisa Williams from her 2022 squad, Border Women head coach Nwabisa Ngxatu believes the 2023 team has the fire power to defend their Women's premier division title...
Border Women up to defend premier division title despite losing key players, says Ngxatu
Bulls Daises have 12 Springboks in their squad for Saturday's match
Despite losing four experienced Springbok players and assistant coach Mandisa Williams from her 2022 squad, Border Women head coach Nwabisa Ngxatu believes the 2023 team has the fire power to defend their Women's premier division title...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos