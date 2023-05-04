SA defeat Zambia to get U17 Afcon campaign back on track

South Africa got their 2023 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) campaign back on track with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Zambia at the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine on Wednesday night.
This is an important win for Amajimbos, who opened the tournament with a disappointing 2-0 loss to Morocco on Sunday, as they remain in contention to progress to the next round.
South Africa are third in the group standings after leaders Morocco and second-placed Nigeria, who they will be under pressure to beat in their next match on Saturday as they are equal on three points.
South Africa took the lead after twelve minutes with a well-taken left-footed shot from outside the box by Vicky Mkhawana that gave Zambian goalkeeper Shadrack Kalyati no chance.
Shortly after the half-hour mark, Mkhawana scored his second goal of the night as he took advantage of a defensive mistake by Sekanji Siame after he received the ball from Siyabonga Mabena from the left flank.
To force their way back into the game, Zambian coach Ian Bakala made two changes in the 41st minute by bringing on Linecker Mbesuma and Samson Malaya for Obvious Mwaliteta and Charles Kampamba.
Mbesuma is the son of Kaizer Chiefs legend, Collins, who still holds the record for the most goals scored in a season (25) during the 2004-2005 season to help Amakhosi to the league title.
The changes had an immediate impact as Zambia showed more purpose in their work and they pulled one goal back on the stroke of halftime through when Emmanuel Mwanza.
Mwanza got the better of sleepy South African defender Xhosa Manyana in the box after receiving a long pass from Marcel Zimba as they went to the halftime team talk with momentum.
Zambia needed three minutes after the break to equalise and it was Mwanza who once again found the back of the net as South Africa squandered a two-goal lead.
But South Africa retook the lead with what turned out to be the winner after 72 minutes from Michael Dokunmu, who was allowed space and time to control the ball in the box before beating Kalyati.
