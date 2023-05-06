The South African Football Association (Safa) is convening an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss CEO advocate Tebogo Motlanthe's resignation.
On Saturday, the association confirmed it had received Motlanthe's letter of resignation. It said other developments at Safa House would also be discussed at Sunday's meeting.
“Safa remains focused on South Africa’s bid for the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup and will also finalise discussions around all of the regulatory requirements needed to pursue the global event,” the association said in a statement.
“Banyana Banyana’s road to the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July will also be discussed, as well as the appointment of an acting Safa CEO.
Safa to convene emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss Motlanthe’s resignation
Image: SYDNEY MAHLANGU/ BACKPAGEPIX
Safa CEO Motlanthe resigns — sources
“The relationship between Safa and advocate Motlanthe remains cordial and there is no animosity between the two parties.”
The statement also indicated Safa president Dr Danny Jordaan and Motlanthe would meet on Saturday night to discuss the matter further and details of their conversation would be communicated in a press release to be issued after the Sunday's emergency meeting.
