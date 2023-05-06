Terence Dzvukamanja, Monnapule Saleng and Kermit Erasmus have been tasked with the duty of getting the much needed goals as they look to stop Chiefs’ recent dominance over them.
Zwane and Riveiro name strong squads for Soweto derby at FNB Stadium
Image: MUZI NTOMBELA/ BACKPAGEPIX
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane and his Orlando Pirates counterpart Jose Riveiro went with largely tried and tested teams for the crunch Nedbank Cup semifinal at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Zwane picked a team with Brandon Petersen between the sticks, Edmilson Dove, Siyabonga Ngezana, Sifiso Hlanti and Reeve Frosler in defence, and Dilllian Solomons, Samkelo Zwane, Yusuf Maart and Siyethemba Sithebe in the midfield.
To get the much-needed goals and register their sixth successive win over their rivals, Zwane has put his faith in the attacking prowess of Ashley du Preez and Christian Saile.
Riveiro also went with a balanced team that has Sipho Chaine in goals, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Tapelo Xoki, Bandile Shandu and Paseka Mako in defence, and Miguel Timm, Thabang Monare and Kabelo Dlamini in the midfield.
