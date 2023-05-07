Nigeria beat South Africa 3-2 in their 2023 U17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) clash at the Stade Chahid Hamlaoui on Saturday, leaving their chances of reaching the knockout stages hanging by a thread.
It was a gallant display by the Golden Eaglets as they went behind in the game twice but eventually managed to win this match and seal a place in the quarterfinal stage.
This was the second loss for South Africa in the tournament after losing to Morocco and Amajimbos and their coach Duncan Crowie will have to wait for the outcome of Sunday’s match to know their fate.
South Africa opened the scoring after seven minutes from the effort of Vicky Mkhawana, who found the net for the third time in the tournament following his brace in the 3-2 win over Zambia on Wednesday.
South Africa beaten by Nigeria jeopardising their chances of U17 Afcon quarterfinal
Themba Zwane is one of the greatest footballers South Africa will ever see: Rulani Mokwena
Nigeria equalised through the effort of striker Charles Agada after 34 minutes who took advantage of a mistake by South Africa captain Gennaro Johnson who failed to claim the ball after going outside his line.
South Africa retook the lead via Siyabonga Mabena on the stroke of halftime and it was a goal of beauty as the thunderous strike by the Mamelodi Sundowns youngster crossed the line after hitting the inside of the crossbar.
Amajimbos went to the break leading 1-0 but that lead lasted for 30 seconds in the second half as Agada turned provider for Light Eke to level matters as they caught the South African defence cold.
Just after the hour mark, Nigeria took the lead for the first time in the match when Abubakar Abdullahi tapped home from close range after connecting with a pass from Emmanuel Michael.
