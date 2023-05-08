×

Sport

Border Ladies go down to former teammates

New campaign off to disappointing start against quality Bulls Daisies side

By Anathi Wulushe - 08 May 2023

With very little sign of BRU executive personnel on the stands to show support for the side, defending Women’s Premier Division champions Border Ladies got their new campaign off to a losing start going down 31-0 to the Bulls Daisies at Police Park on Saturday...

