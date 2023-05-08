Border Ladies go down to former teammates
New campaign off to disappointing start against quality Bulls Daisies side
Premium
By Anathi Wulushe - 08 May 2023
With very little sign of BRU executive personnel on the stands to show support for the side, defending Women’s Premier Division champions Border Ladies got their new campaign off to a losing start going down 31-0 to the Bulls Daisies at Police Park on Saturday...
Border Ladies go down to former teammates
New campaign off to disappointing start against quality Bulls Daisies side
With very little sign of BRU executive personnel on the stands to show support for the side, defending Women’s Premier Division champions Border Ladies got their new campaign off to a losing start going down 31-0 to the Bulls Daisies at Police Park on Saturday...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos