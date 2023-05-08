×

Sport

South Africa through to U17 Afcon quarter-finals after anxious wait

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 08 May 2023
Siyabonga Mabena of South Africa is congratulated for scoring SA's second goal during the 2023 Under 17 African Cup of Nations match against Nigeria at the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine, Algeria on May 6 2023.
Image: SHAUN ROY/ BACKPAGEPIX
Siyabonga Mabena of South Africa is congratulated for scoring SA's second goal during the 2023 Under 17 African Cup of Nations match against Nigeria at the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine, Algeria on May 6 2023.
Image: SHAUN ROY/ BACKPAGEPIX

South Africa are through to the quarter-finals of the 2023 U17 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) after Burkina Faso stunned defending champions Cameroon.

Burkina Faso came from a goal down to defeat the Cameroonians 2-1 at the 19 May 1956 Stadium in Algeria on Sunday night.  

Matah Yondjio scored first for the defending champions on 61 minutes while Souleymane Alio completed a brace in a space of two minutes to send the young Stallions to the knockouts.  

Alio scored his goals on 76 and 78 minutes.  

Amajimbos waited with bated breath for the outcome of the clash between Burkina Faso and Cameroon as South Africa’s fate depended on the outcome.  

The Duncan Crowie-coached Amajimbos go through as one of the two best ranked third teams alongside Congo.  

South Africa will face tough Senegal in the last eight of the competition. Crowie and his side are hoping to make the semi-finals with the hope to qualify for the 2023 U17 Fifa World Cup.  

Amajimbos and Senegal will meet at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers on Wednesday (6pm, SA time).

