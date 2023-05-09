Bulldogs suffer travel day blues
Premium
By Anathi Wulushe - 09 May 2023
Border Bulldogs co-coach Thembani Mkokeli believes travelling to Cape Town on match day to face the Kenya Simbas in the Mzansi Challenge hampered their preparation ahead of their 30-26 loss...
Bulldogs suffer travel day blues
Border Bulldogs co-coach Thembani Mkokeli believes travelling to Cape Town on match day to face the Kenya Simbas in the Mzansi Challenge hampered their preparation ahead of their 30-26 loss...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos