While a bunch of pampered Formula 1 drivers minced down the Miami Grand Prix catwalk to a live orchestra on Sunday, Nascar competitors Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson were battling it out at the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. And we do mean battling.
During the race the two Nascar Cup Series pilots had a bit of an incident: some vehicular argy-bargy that saw Gragson's Camaro make contact with the track wall. The Legacy Motor Club driver didn't take too kindly to this treatment and made his feelings known to Chastain immediately after the race ended.
This didn't go down well with the team Trackhouse racer, who delivered a well-aimed right hook to Gragson's jaw. Before things got truly out of hand, Nascar security intervened and the two furious drivers were pulled apart before more fists or F-bombs were fired.
Maybe Max Verstappen and George Russell can pick up a few pointers for their next post-race pit lane spat? Lord knows it will throw some much-needed spice on a F1 season so far lacking in sizzle.
WATCH | Fists and F-bombs fly after Nascar race in Kansas
