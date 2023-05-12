×

Border without key player Ngwevu for Eastern Cape derby

Shoulder injury sidelines Springbok Women centre for clash against EP Queens in Despatch

By Anathi Wulushe - 12 May 2023

Border Ladies will be without the services of senior player and Springbok Women centre Aphiwe Ngwevu for their trip to Despatch to face arch-rivals the EP Queens in the Women’s Premier Division on Saturday (1pm)...

