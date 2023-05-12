Border without key player Ngwevu for Eastern Cape derby
Shoulder injury sidelines Springbok Women centre for clash against EP Queens in Despatch
Premium
By Anathi Wulushe - 12 May 2023
Border Ladies will be without the services of senior player and Springbok Women centre Aphiwe Ngwevu for their trip to Despatch to face arch-rivals the EP Queens in the Women’s Premier Division on Saturday (1pm)...
Border without key player Ngwevu for Eastern Cape derby
Shoulder injury sidelines Springbok Women centre for clash against EP Queens in Despatch
Border Ladies will be without the services of senior player and Springbok Women centre Aphiwe Ngwevu for their trip to Despatch to face arch-rivals the EP Queens in the Women’s Premier Division on Saturday (1pm)...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos