Sport

Motsepe Foundation Championship winners to pocket R5m

12 May 2023
Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sports reporter
Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett will be out to guide his team to the PSL when they take on University of Pretoria on Sunday.
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

The winner of the Motsepe Foundation Championship will pocket R5m, the Premier Soccer League has confirmed. 

The prize money for the champions is a significant increase from R2m in the past few seasons. 

The campaign is going down to the wire on Sunday with log leaders Cape Town Spurs, Casric Stars and Polokwane City still in the running for the title when they play their last matches in Cape Town, Ekurhuleni and Polokwane. 

The league also announced the trophy, which is yet to be revealed, team medals and winner’s cheque will be awarded at a later stage to the champions.

TimesLIVE

