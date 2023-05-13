×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Father and daughter pull double duty at World Table Tennis Championships

Nigel will umpire while Tiffany handles accreditation

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 13 May 2023

East London’s Nigel Adams and his daughter, Tiffany, will be looking to make an impact from the sidelines in the International Table Tennis Federation World Table Tennis Championships at the International Convention Centre in Durban starting next Saturday...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'Russian ship in SA is very concerning': State department echos US ambassador's ...
Ramaphosa clashes with Steenhuisen on Russian vessel