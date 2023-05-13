Stormers back in URC Grand Final

The Stormers will take their defence of their United Rugby Championship crown to the Grand Final after they beat down the challenge of Connacht 43-25 at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
In a semifinal littered with initial errors the Stormers composed themselves before delivering a performance of power and poise to outflank an Irish team devoid of fire power but full of resolve and dogged determination.
Captain Steven Kitshoff splendidly helped regroup his troops as the Stormers thrilled with six well crafted tries but it was far from a blemish-free performance.
That they struggled to take complete control of proceedings can be put down to opponents who showed every bit of the mongrel Stormers coach John Dobson predicted they'd bring to Cape Town.
The Stormers too, however, are partly to blame for not taking a firmer grip. Their line-out lacked authority and they did not control the deck where Deon Fourie's hand was missed.
The biggest URC crowd ever assembled (47,200) for this clash and it took a while before it dawned on both teams they had better provide some bang for the buck of those who braved the cold.
Given the Galway-like conditions Connacht might have felt right at home with an enthusiastic south-easterly making its presence firmly felt.
However, inside the stadium with it's wrap-around, though not enclosed roof, the wind swirled which made testing conditions for those hoping to apply the boot and indeed, the few who ventured outside the comfort zone of the adjacent support player.
It was a jittery, nervy opening passage, and for those in the stands too.
It was the visitors however who warmed quicker to the conditions, and who handled the ball with greater assurance. The hosts, by contrast, looked like a team unaccustomed to conditions at the coast or indeed the occasion of a big knockout match. They looked unsure, out of sync and generally blundered in the bluster which in part contributed richly to the first try of the match scored by the visitors.
That try had its origins in the Stormers, albeit under pressure deep inside their 22, handling the ball like a hand grenade tainted by Covid-19. Their in-goal foibles led to an attacking scrum for the visitors and from the resultant pressure Aussie-born left-wing Mack Hansen found enough space to touch down in the left-hand corner.
That however seemed to spur the home team into action. The crowd grew restive and perhaps sensing the discontent from the stands the Stormers sparked to life.
The first time they were able to hang onto the ball beyond two phases they made telling inroads. Fullback Damian Willemse appeared to take it upon himself to lead the charge as the visiting defence was put under pressure for the first time.
The Stormers' breaches created space out wide and the ever alert Manie Libbok spotted it delivering a pinpoint kick to Angelo Davids who caught and scored.
When Libbok added his first penalty 10 minutes later the Stormers took the lead for the first time.
Libbok, in fact, delivered some sublime touches and it was one of those that didn't just serve to get his team out of a potential sticky situation when he pulled out a well received dummy pass inside his own 22, his ensuing kick helped create a platform from which the Stormers regained possession and attacked down the left flank before Libbok took possession again and scored.
The Stormers are no one-trick ponies and they found a way of breaching Connacht off first phase ball when Davids charged through midfield after a line-out and masterfully offloaded to Libbok for the Stormers' third try. It was a splendidly crafted try in which they observed the virtues of the basics, breached with raw power and showed the required dexterity to administer the last pass.
The crowd revelled in it. Their team was firmly on the front foot and appeared to have banished their earlier match nerves.
The Stormers perhaps also felt lulled into a position of relative comfort, as a simple line break helped set up a try for Connacht flank Connor Oliver just before the halftime siren.
The visitors, still energised after the break continued to take the fight to the hosts. Visiting No 8 Cian Prendergast helped drag his team forward and in Conor Oliver he had a trusty lieutenant.
Shamus Hurley-Langton and Byron Ralston also got onto the score sheet but the hosts put down the Irish uprising with tries by Paul de Wet and Ruhan Nel to settle the issue.
Scorers
Stormers (43) — Tries: Manie Libbok (2), Angelo Davids, Paul de Wet, Marcel Theunissen, Ruhan Nel. Conversions: Libbok (5). Penalty: Libbok.
Connacht (25) — Tries: Mack Hansen, Conor Oliver, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Byron Ralston. Conversion: Jack Carty. Penalty: Carty.
Stormers back in URC Grand Final
Cape side overcome an enthusiastic south-easterly and dogged opponents
Sports reporter
Image: Ashley Vlotman (Gallo Images)
The Stormers will take their defence of their United Rugby Championship crown to the Grand Final after they beat down the challenge of Connacht 43-25 at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
In a semifinal littered with initial errors the Stormers composed themselves before delivering a performance of power and poise to outflank an Irish team devoid of fire power but full of resolve and dogged determination.
Captain Steven Kitshoff splendidly helped regroup his troops as the Stormers thrilled with six well crafted tries but it was far from a blemish-free performance.
That they struggled to take complete control of proceedings can be put down to opponents who showed every bit of the mongrel Stormers coach John Dobson predicted they'd bring to Cape Town.
The Stormers too, however, are partly to blame for not taking a firmer grip. Their line-out lacked authority and they did not control the deck where Deon Fourie's hand was missed.
The biggest URC crowd ever assembled (47,200) for this clash and it took a while before it dawned on both teams they had better provide some bang for the buck of those who braved the cold.
Given the Galway-like conditions Connacht might have felt right at home with an enthusiastic south-easterly making its presence firmly felt.
However, inside the stadium with it's wrap-around, though not enclosed roof, the wind swirled which made testing conditions for those hoping to apply the boot and indeed, the few who ventured outside the comfort zone of the adjacent support player.
It was a jittery, nervy opening passage, and for those in the stands too.
It was the visitors however who warmed quicker to the conditions, and who handled the ball with greater assurance. The hosts, by contrast, looked like a team unaccustomed to conditions at the coast or indeed the occasion of a big knockout match. They looked unsure, out of sync and generally blundered in the bluster which in part contributed richly to the first try of the match scored by the visitors.
That try had its origins in the Stormers, albeit under pressure deep inside their 22, handling the ball like a hand grenade tainted by Covid-19. Their in-goal foibles led to an attacking scrum for the visitors and from the resultant pressure Aussie-born left-wing Mack Hansen found enough space to touch down in the left-hand corner.
That however seemed to spur the home team into action. The crowd grew restive and perhaps sensing the discontent from the stands the Stormers sparked to life.
The first time they were able to hang onto the ball beyond two phases they made telling inroads. Fullback Damian Willemse appeared to take it upon himself to lead the charge as the visiting defence was put under pressure for the first time.
The Stormers' breaches created space out wide and the ever alert Manie Libbok spotted it delivering a pinpoint kick to Angelo Davids who caught and scored.
When Libbok added his first penalty 10 minutes later the Stormers took the lead for the first time.
Libbok, in fact, delivered some sublime touches and it was one of those that didn't just serve to get his team out of a potential sticky situation when he pulled out a well received dummy pass inside his own 22, his ensuing kick helped create a platform from which the Stormers regained possession and attacked down the left flank before Libbok took possession again and scored.
The Stormers are no one-trick ponies and they found a way of breaching Connacht off first phase ball when Davids charged through midfield after a line-out and masterfully offloaded to Libbok for the Stormers' third try. It was a splendidly crafted try in which they observed the virtues of the basics, breached with raw power and showed the required dexterity to administer the last pass.
The crowd revelled in it. Their team was firmly on the front foot and appeared to have banished their earlier match nerves.
The Stormers perhaps also felt lulled into a position of relative comfort, as a simple line break helped set up a try for Connacht flank Connor Oliver just before the halftime siren.
The visitors, still energised after the break continued to take the fight to the hosts. Visiting No 8 Cian Prendergast helped drag his team forward and in Conor Oliver he had a trusty lieutenant.
Shamus Hurley-Langton and Byron Ralston also got onto the score sheet but the hosts put down the Irish uprising with tries by Paul de Wet and Ruhan Nel to settle the issue.
Scorers
Stormers (43) — Tries: Manie Libbok (2), Angelo Davids, Paul de Wet, Marcel Theunissen, Ruhan Nel. Conversions: Libbok (5). Penalty: Libbok.
Connacht (25) — Tries: Mack Hansen, Conor Oliver, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Byron Ralston. Conversion: Jack Carty. Penalty: Carty.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos