‘It's only halftime,’ Sundowns coach Mokwena reminds players ahead of second leg showdown with Wydad
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena had nothing but praise for his charges for a gallant performance as they earned a credible 0-0 Champions League semifinal draw with Wydad Athletic Club on Saturday.
Sundowns ended the first leg with nine men after red cards to Neo Maema and Marcelo Allende in either half at the Mohammed V Stadium and Mokwena said his players were able to adapt under difficult conditions.
“I am very proud of the players for their gallant performance, incredible discipline, tactical flexibility and adaptation under difficult circumstances,” said Mokwena.
“This group of Mamelodi Sundowns players need a lot of appreciation because they were fantastic. I thought before the red card (to Maema) we were very good, we scored and at moments we had 66% ball possession.
“I thought we were excellent, that is why I give so much praise and plaudits to the players.”
There are those who believe Sundowns have a significant advantage because the second leg is at Loftus on Saturday but Mokwena said it is only halftime.
“Never, it is the Champions League and against a good team with good players, we still have to play another 90 minutes. We know it is only halftime, we will keep our feet firmly on the ground, we will still focus on the second leg in Pretoria.
“We know that we will have the ammunition behind us and we will have the stadium that now knows to play the Champions League. The players are more experienced in playing these difficult matches and we trust them to be able to continue to be at service and to give the best that they can.
“They always do that because they are an honest group of players. A lot of credit to them and to the technical team for the hard work in preparations during the week.”
Before they take on Wydad in the must-win clash, Sundowns face a tricky DStv Premiership clash against relegation-haunted Maritzburg United at Loftus on Tuesday.
