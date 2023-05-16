‘One of the craziest things I've witnessed’: Robert Marawa reacts to former Chiefs spin doctor’s arrest

Popular sports broadcaster Robert Marawa was among mourners in shock when former Kaizer Chiefs public relations officer Louis “Sprinter” Tshakoane was arrested at the funeral of long-serving Mamelodi FC official Alex Shakoane.

Tshakoane was arrested shortly after speaking in front of mourners and Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe at the service at International Assemblies of God Church in Mamelodi on Tuesday morning.

Marawa described the arrest as one of the “craziest things” he had seen.

“One of the craziest things I've witnessed. Straight after he spoke so well at the podium,” Marawa said.

The police have been on the lookout for Tshakoane since 2019 over his alleged involvement in an illegal investment scheme which is under investigation.

Sowetan reported Louis Tshakoane Jr was accused of running a failed multimillion-rand investment scheme known as Undercover Billionaires which left investors high and dry four years ago.